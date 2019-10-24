Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.00 and traded as low as $27.02. Netcall shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 11,337 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Netcall alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 million and a P/E ratio of 68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Netcall’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

About Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.