New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $1.95. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 493 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

In other New Peoples Bankshares news, Director B Scott White acquired 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $34,376.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,827,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,392.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

