NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $555.82 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Shares of NYSE NEU traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $475.02. 61,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket has a one year low of $352.89 and a one year high of $489.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.58 and its 200 day moving average is $434.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEU shares. Buckingham Research upgraded NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

