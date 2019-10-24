Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) traded up 6.7% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.01, 533,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 274,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. Nextgen Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

