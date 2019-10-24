Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSB. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an average rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norbord from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.17.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of OSB stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 374,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.00. Norbord has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.51 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norbord will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSB. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Norbord by 3.3% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,397,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,063,000 after acquiring an additional 173,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norbord by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norbord by 19.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 859,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Norbord by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 168,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Norbord by 88.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 220,611 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.