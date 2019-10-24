Nord/LB Reiterates “€98.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) received a €98.00 ($113.95) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.38 ($101.60).

ETR:AFX traded up €3.40 ($3.95) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €95.95 ($111.57). 193,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €92.61. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a one year high of €111.50 ($129.65). The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 56.05.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

