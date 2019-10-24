Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,829. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.94.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

