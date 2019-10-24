NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Up 6.6%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.66, 2,965,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,083,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on NG. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, insider Gregory A. Lang sold 57,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $366,988.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 57,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $354,203.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,822 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,349,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,489,000 after purchasing an additional 166,039 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,573,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after acquiring an additional 684,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

