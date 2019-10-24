Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 82 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOVN. UBS Group set a CHF 88 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a CHF 104 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a CHF 88 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 90.82.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

