Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Receives $10.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVTR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NVTR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.57. 351,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,900. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.70. Nuvectra has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 58.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvectra will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the second quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 961.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 581,444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 71.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 204,777 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 1,532.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 183,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

