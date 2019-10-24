Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Trading 10.2% Higher

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.17, 207,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 98,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 189.25% and a negative net margin of 12,408.26%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.