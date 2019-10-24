Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.88. 274,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,367. The stock has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $238.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

