ODUWA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $70,646.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $353,085.00 and $70,646.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00036674 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00083438 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000907 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,549.67 or 1.00626893 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

