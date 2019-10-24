OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.17 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $10,141.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037143 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00080575 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00103241 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.95 or 0.99878537 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002782 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,809,360 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

