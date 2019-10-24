Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53, 416,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 135,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

