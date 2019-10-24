Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Shares of Opko Health stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,131. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Opko Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Opko Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 550,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Opko Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Opko Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 348,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the second quarter worth about $4,789,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.