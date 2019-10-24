OracleChain Reaches Market Cap of $321,074.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $321,074.00 and approximately $2,065.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OracleChain has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OracleChain token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00227898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.01441584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00093956 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OracleChain’s launch date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io.

OracleChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

