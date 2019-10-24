Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 9.5%

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price was down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.77, approximately 6,012,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 1,622,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $719.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

