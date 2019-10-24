Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAAS. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.66.

Shares of PAAS opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 339.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

