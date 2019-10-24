Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,314,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,567,000 after purchasing an additional 622,437 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,709 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

