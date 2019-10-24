PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669,780 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,182,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.15. 30,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,397. The company has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.03 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average of $131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

