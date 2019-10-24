Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 39.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after buying an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $81.65. 529,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

