Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $60,846.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 79.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000534 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000990 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,762,699,875 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

