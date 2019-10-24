Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.51

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $11.81. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.