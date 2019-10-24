Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $392.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bittrex and SouthXchange. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $433,675.00 and $392.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00845569 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000790 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 437,729,374 coins and its circulating supply is 412,468,938 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

