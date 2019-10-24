Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 2,376,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,523. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,904,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,541 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,283,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 446,655 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.1% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,459 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,522,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 723,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,153,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

