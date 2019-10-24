Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $72.30 and last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 1398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.83.

The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.02 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $430,416.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,921 shares in the company, valued at $14,359,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralf R. Boer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,980 shares of company stock worth $1,737,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 212.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 48.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86.

Plexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

