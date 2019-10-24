POA One Day Trading Volume Hits $186,489.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, POA has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Bibox. POA has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $186,489.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

