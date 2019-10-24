Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wedbush

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.17.

NYSE PII traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average of $88.78. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 140.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

