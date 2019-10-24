Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 10,000 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $2,151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,002,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.67. The stock had a trading volume of 241,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $137.02 and a 1-year high of $228.19.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.54 million. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Pool by 45.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 273.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $40,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

