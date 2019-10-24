Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Post (NYSE:POST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

POST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.78.

POST stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.70. 15,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Post has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Post by 6.1% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Post by 0.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 282,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

