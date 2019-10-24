PRGX Global (PRGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect PRGX Global to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.96 million. On average, analysts expect PRGX Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 11,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,786. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other PRGX Global news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 5,000 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,998.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

