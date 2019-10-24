ProAssurance Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,824. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $19,948,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5,875.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 887.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 321,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 288,594 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $9,551,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 42.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 198,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

