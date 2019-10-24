Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.3% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

PG stock opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.