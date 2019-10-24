Propy Market Capitalization Tops $4.47 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Propy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Livecoin, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Propy has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $161,071.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00226575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.01442840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00093492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,773,586 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

