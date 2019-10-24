PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, RTT News reports. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PROS updated its Q4 guidance to (0.08-0.10) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 452,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on PROS from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 price objective on PROS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

In other PROS news, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $217,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,328.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 835,925 shares of company stock worth $59,942,502. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

