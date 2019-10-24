PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.08-0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $63.85-64.35 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.38 million.

NYSE:PRO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.26. 452,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. PROS has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.27.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald F. Woestemeyer sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $54,112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,925 shares of company stock valued at $59,942,502. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

