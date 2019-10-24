ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Shares Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 makes up about 0.9% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.32. 710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,211. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

About ProShares Ultra MidCap400

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.