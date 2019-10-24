ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $64.46

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.05, but opened at $64.46. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 15,529,300 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $330,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

