ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Chairman Charles M. Diker Sells 4,000 Shares

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $283,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,016,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,763,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.77. 161,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a twelve month low of $63.47 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

