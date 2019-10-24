PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 4,613,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the previous session’s volume of 1,177,104 shares.The stock last traded at $69.95 and had previously closed at $66.89.

The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $54,356.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $337,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,593 shares of company stock worth $664,217 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 374,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 53,224 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 415,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

