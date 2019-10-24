PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the highest is $3.02. PVH reported earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PVH from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.84. 646,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. PVH has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

