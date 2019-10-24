QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on QAD and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. QAD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. QAD has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $906.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. QAD’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $87,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,440,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,875,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,429,873 shares in the company, valued at $181,580,494.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,995 shares of company stock worth $2,372,801 over the last ninety days. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QAD by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of QAD by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QAD by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of QAD by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.