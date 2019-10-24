QASH (QASH) Price Down 14.3% This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, QASH has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Liquid and Huobi. QASH has a market cap of $19.91 million and $234,798.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.01276282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00091967 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, Liquid, GOPAX, Huobi, LATOKEN, IDEX, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

