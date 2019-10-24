QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

