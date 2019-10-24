QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 313,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 176,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

