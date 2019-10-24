Raymond James Upgrades Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

AUB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. 183,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,334. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $184.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,718,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,084,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,132,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,078,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

