RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 1,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,175. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Peter M. Chang bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

