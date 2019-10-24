ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

NYSE:RMD traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $127.73. 521,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. ResMed has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.56 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $603,849.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $387,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,668 shares of company stock worth $9,581,078. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

