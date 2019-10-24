Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on RVLV. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

Revolve Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,665. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

